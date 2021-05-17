How much rain is expected this week?

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible throughout Monday. No severe weather is expected. "Although locally heavy rain will be possible," the weather service stated. "New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible."

Storms are expected Tuesday through Friday, although mainly in the afternoons and evenings.

"The potential for severe thunderstorms appears low, though locally heavy rain will be possible, especially on Tuesday," meteorologists with the weather service stated.

When not raining, Monday will be cloudy, with a temperature high near 68 degrees. Winds will be from the east at 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

