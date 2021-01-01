This evening in Bloomington: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.76. 18 degrees is…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. …
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a lo…
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 29.5. 24 degrees is …
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.83. We'll see a lo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.29. 30 degrees is today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It wil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Thu…