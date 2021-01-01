Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.