Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 22.65. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

