 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News