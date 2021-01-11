Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.