Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Friday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

