This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Friday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
