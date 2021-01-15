 Skip to main content
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

