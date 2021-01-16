 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.86. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

