This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 26.63. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Today's weat…
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.7. 26 degrees is today'…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.7. Today's foreca…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
For the drive home in Bloomington: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temper…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.08. A 22-degree low is …
Bloomington's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperature…