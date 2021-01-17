 Skip to main content
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 26.63. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

