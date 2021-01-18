 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21.33. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

Local Weather

