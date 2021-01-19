 Skip to main content
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

