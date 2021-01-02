This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Snow likely. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.72. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
