Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22.97. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.