 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News