Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.