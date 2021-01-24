 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.93. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News