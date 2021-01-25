 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A wintry mix in the evening transitioning to snow showers late...windy. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Tuesday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow in Southern California; another storm coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News