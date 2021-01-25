Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A wintry mix in the evening transitioning to snow showers late...windy. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Tuesday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
