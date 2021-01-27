This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mainly clear. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.15. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
