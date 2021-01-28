 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 13F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

