Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
