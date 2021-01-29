 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News