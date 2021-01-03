Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
