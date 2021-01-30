This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Windy early...cloudy with rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
