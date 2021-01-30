 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Windy early...cloudy with rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News