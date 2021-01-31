Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.6. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.