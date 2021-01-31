This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.6. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
