Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

