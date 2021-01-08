 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 26.83. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News