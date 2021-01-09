Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 23.92. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.