This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
