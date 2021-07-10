Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
