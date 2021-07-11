 Skip to main content
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Monday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

