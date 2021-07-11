This evening in Bloomington: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Monday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Central Illinois won't feel Tropical Storm Elsa remnants, but storms are back in the forecast
Central Illinois will be dry until a chance of thunderstorms begins Wednesday, continuing into the weekend.
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 deg…
The Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degr…
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Model…
A declaration of local disaster has been issued by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre in response to damage caused by severe storms that hit the area Friday through Sunday.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today'…