Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with fog developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Central Illinois won't feel Tropical Storm Elsa remnants, but storms are back in the forecast
Central Illinois will be dry until a chance of thunderstorms begins Wednesday, continuing into the weekend.
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 deg…
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degr…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degr…
The Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Model…
A declaration of local disaster has been issued by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre in response to damage caused by severe storms that hit the area Friday through Sunday.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today'…
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.