For the drive home in Bloomington: Thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
The Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.