Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.