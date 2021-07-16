 Skip to main content
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

