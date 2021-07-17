This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
