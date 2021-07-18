Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.