This evening in Bloomington: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
An intense series of thunderstorms in southwestern McLean County has caused extensive flooding of roads in the areas of McLean and Heyworth, especially along Kickapoo Creek.
BLOOMINGTON — Another gray day is possible for Bloomington-Normal on Tuesday.
National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday in Central Illinois
Bloomington’s NOAA weather radio station is still off the air after a May lightning strike, but it could be back by the start of August.
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leav…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun …
The Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay i…