This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
An intense series of thunderstorms in southwestern McLean County has caused extensive flooding of roads in the areas of McLean and Heyworth, especially along Kickapoo Creek.
National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday in Central Illinois
Bloomington’s NOAA weather radio station is still off the air after a May lightning strike, but it could be back by the start of August.
BLOOMINGTON — Another gray day is possible for Bloomington-Normal on Tuesday.
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leav…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How lik…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay i…
The Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.