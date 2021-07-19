Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.