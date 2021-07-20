 Skip to main content
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

Local Weather

