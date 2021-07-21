 Skip to main content
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

