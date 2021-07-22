Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.