Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
An intense series of thunderstorms in southwestern McLean County has caused extensive flooding of roads in the areas of McLean and Heyworth, especially along Kickapoo Creek.
