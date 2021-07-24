Bloomington's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
