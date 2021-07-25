For the drive home in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
