Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.