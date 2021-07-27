Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
