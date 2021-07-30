This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
