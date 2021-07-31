Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fai…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
For the drive home in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can e…
An intense series of thunderstorms in southwestern McLean County has caused extensive flooding of roads in the areas of McLean and Heyworth, especially along Kickapoo Creek.