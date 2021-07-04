Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.
A declaration of local disaster has been issued by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre in response to damage caused by severe storms that hit the area Friday through Sunday.
A flood warning remains in effect for much of Central Illinois through Sunday after more than 5 inches of rain was dumped across the Bloomington-Normal area Friday and Saturday.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees t…
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms …