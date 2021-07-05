Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A declaration of local disaster has been issued by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre in response to damage caused by severe storms that hit the area Friday through Sunday.
The Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.
Watch now: Central Illinois won't feel Tropical Storm Elsa remnants, but storms are back in the forecast
Central Illinois will be dry until a chance of thunderstorms begins Wednesday, continuing into the weekend.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms …
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to …
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 deg…