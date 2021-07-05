Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.