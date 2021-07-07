Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Bloomington. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Central Illinois will be dry until a chance of thunderstorms begins Wednesday, continuing into the weekend.
The Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.
A declaration of local disaster has been issued by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre in response to damage caused by severe storms that hit the area Friday through Sunday.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
