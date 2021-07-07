Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Bloomington. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.