 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News