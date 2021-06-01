 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News