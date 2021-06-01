Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.