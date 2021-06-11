For the drive home in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
