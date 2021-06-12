For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Plus a look at the weekend forecast.
