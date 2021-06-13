For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Plus a look at the weekend forecast.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted.…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix o…
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. There …
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the maki…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possi…